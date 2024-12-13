Police arrest suspect in connection to string of convenience store robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) –After multiple convenience store robberies in the Colorado Springs area over the past month, the Colorado Springs Police Department says they now have a suspect in custody.
Spanning from Nov. 16 through Dec. 11, CSPD said there were four successful robberies and an additional attempted robbery. In each case, a single male suspect would enter the convenience store brandishing a handgun and demand money from employees.
On Dec. 12, police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Mickey Brand. Brand was taken into custody without incident.
Police obtained a search warrant for Brand's residence, where they say they located evidence of the crimes.