Gov. Polis rescinds over 200 executive orders, with goal of making government more efficient

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – On Dec. 12, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order to rescind 208 outdated executive orders in Colorado, some dating all the way back to 1920.

“Today, I took a table saw to outdated and wasteful Executive Orders, cutting away at bureaucracy to make our government more efficient," Polis said.

That isn't a metaphor. During a press conference Thursday, Polis stacked up paperwork for the 208 orders before cutting through them with a miter saw. Afterwards, he signed a new executive order that repealed the 208 orders that his office said were "unnecessary, outdated, wasteful, or obsolete."

Executive orders remain in effect even after an issuing governor leaves office unless they have a specific expiration date or are rescinded. The orders are binding and have the force of law until a future governor amends or repeals them.

Credit: Colorado Governor's Office

Some of these orders were no longer applicable, such as declarations for past emergencies and orders already codified by state law. The Governor's office said the over 200 unnecessary orders created more government red tape or unnecessary processes and stifled innovation.

Polis also rescinded executive orders that were "obsolete and drove inefficient government processes," his office said. One such order came from 1957 regarding tax collection for the Colorado State Hospital, and featured outdated language surrounding mental and behavioral health.

On Thursday, Polis was joined by Colorado-based artist Joe Molina, who specializes in raku pottery and large-scale paintings.

Molina will be creating an art piece using the rescinded orders that will be displayed in the Governor's Office to "symbolize and remind visitors of the importance of the ongoing drive to improve efficiency and eliminate waste," the office said.