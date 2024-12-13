Former El Paso County deputy arrested for human trafficking

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says one of their former deputies has been arrested.

63-year-old, Ivan Sundheim was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Spring, Texas according to the department.

The sheriff's office says he is charged with human trafficking for involuntary servitude, a class 3 felony.

EPSO says Sundheim was employed with the sheriff's office from 1993 until 2013 when he retired.

"These allegations were reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in May 2024, an in depth investigation into the allegation lead [sic] to an arrest warrant," read a release from EPSO.