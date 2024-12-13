The Colorado College hockey team strongly dislikes Denver

The Colorado College hockey team will play the University of Denver twice this weekend. There is no love lost between the Tigers and Pioneers.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.