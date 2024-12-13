Army elves make a visit to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Jolly old Saint Nick got an early start on his Christmas rounds Friday!

Santa and an army of elves made a surprise visit to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs. They rappelled down five stories from the roof of the hospital to bring smiles and joy to patients.

"No family or child wants to be in the hospital, especially around this time of year. And so having the community show up brings smiles. And Christmas cheer is so important to the healing of our patients," said Dr. Michael DiStefano, Chief Medical Officer.

There was also a parade with superheroes who took some time off from saving the world to make a surprise visit.

"I can't tell you how wonderful it is to see their eyes light up. To have family members. To have something to share with their kids. The videos we get to take, the pictures we get to do that, go directly to the kids. The smiles, the spread. Smiles that that brings us all together," said Matt Gnojek, Colorado Captain.

The goal of this event is to bring patients and their families some holiday cheer.

KRDO13 talked with service members who told us being part of this event means a lot to them.

"It hits home because, you know, the majority of us are fathers, you know, so being able to see the families, you know, smiling and waving through the windows, that could easily be one of us," said Charles Chellman, U.S. Army.

"Having events like this is so important to bring smiles. And it's really important for the healing. You know, laughter, smiles is very important for our kids to get back to the playground and get back to what they're used to doing," said Dr. DiStefano.