Pueblo PD arrests 2 men in fatal shooting at gas station in September

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced Thursday that two men are now in custody and facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a Pueblo gas station in September 2024.

According to the PPD, the shooting that took the life of 56-year-old Nicholas Grace appeared to be a failed carjacking.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Loaf N' Jug in the 1100 block of Pueblo Blvd. Way. The PPD said Nicholas Grace was shot outside of his car and the suspects fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

The PPD announced Thursday that 20-year-old Dewayne Ingram and 24-year-old Aaron Alvarado have been charged in the shooting.

Ingram was already in custody on previous charges in El Paso County. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Alvarado was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, complicity to aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.