One shot, killed after potential attempted carjacking outside Pueblo convenience store

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is dead following what Pueblo police say appears to be an attempted carjacking outside a Pueblo Loaf N' Jug early Thursday morning.

Police say at around 3:20 a.m., the victim was in the convenience store's parking lot just off Highway 45 near Pueblo Boulevard and Red Creek Springs when a suspect attempted to steal their car.

During the carjacking attempt, the driver was fatally shot outside of the car. The suspect quickly fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

Police say a Loaf N' Jug employee saw the incident unfold and set off a panic alarm, alerting police.

No suspect description is available yet; the victim has only been identified as a male in an unknown age range. Pueblo Police are currently working to review security footage from the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.