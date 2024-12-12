Skip to Content
Douglas County deputy helps Captain America get to Children’s Hospital

DCSO
By
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:32 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) recently found himself in a position to assist an Avenger.

The DCSO said Deputy Zepeski went above and beyond on Wednesday to help Captain America when his motorbike broke down on C470. Captain America was on his way to visit kids at Children's Hospital in Highlands Ranch.

Deputy Zepeskin personally paid for a tow truck to ensure the bike was taken to a safe location and Captain America could continue on his way to Children's Hospital.

Captain America's motorbike
KRDO News

