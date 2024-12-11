UCHealth plans major expansion at Memorial Hospital North

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - UCHealth has announced plans for a major expansion to Memorial Hospital North.

According to UCHealth, the planned expansion will almost double the hospital's size with nearly 330,000 square feet of new construction. About 45% of the space is slated to be built out for immediate use and the rest is designated as shelled space for future growth.

Phase 1 of the $407 million project will include additional operating rooms and a new inpatient tower that will initially open with 36 new medical-surgical beds and 14 ICU beds. A six-level parking garage will also be built to accommodate patients, visitors, and staff.

According to UCHealth, from 2019 through 2024, inpatient admissions at Memorial Hospital North increased by 31%, visits to the emergency department rose by 25% and the number of surgeries grew by 53%.

UCHealth said work will initially begin on the parking garage, with a groundbreaking on the structure expected in early 2025 and completion in 2027. Construction on the patient tower is slated for 2026 with a projected opening to patients in 2029.

