Single-family properties could build Accessory Dwelling Units in pending Co. Springs code update

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sweeping changes could be coming to the City of Colorado Springs' regulations around Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU's). The proposed changes come as cities across the state have to update their codes, to adhere to a new state law passed in 2024 aimed at making the ADU's easier to build.

ADU's are smaller structures typically built on a residential property to house extra family members or be rented out to others. You may see them in the form of a nicely renovated garage, or a modular attached to the primary house.

A public meeting was held Wednesday morning at the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, for the City of Colorado Springs to present its proposed changes of the city code to the building board members, and hear from concerned residents.

Previously in Colorado Springs, construction on a single-family property was not allowed, nor was it permitted to have a detached ADU from the original home. But now, that looks to be changed by the city.

In accordance with a new Colorado state law, which was passed this year, it now allows ADU's to be built on single-family residential properties.

Other stipulations include the ability for local governments to implement requirements for parking:

A parking space [can] be designated, so long as there is an existing space available for designation, including a driveway, garage, or tandem parking, or other off-street space

One new parking space is allowed if an off-street space is not available, on-street parking is prohibited, and parking is required as of January 1, 2024 for the primary dwelling unit.

The city is also proposing a few additional updates to their city ordinance, going a step further to allow up to two ADU's to be built on a single-family property, while also allowing ADU's to be detached from the home, which was not previously permitted.

The city says these updates to their ordinance comes with the idea of loosening up the regulations that previously may have deterred some residents from building ADU's, which they say is evident in the fact that around 50 permits for ADU's have been submitted in the last 5 years.

"We need new single-family, we need new multi-family, we need new ADU's, we need all kinds of housing." explains City Planning Developer Kevin Walker.

Other new changes to the code include:

Owner occupancy of the ADU is no longer required, but an owner authorization at the time of permitting will be.

Height limits for ADU's can be as high as the height requirement for the principal building within that zone district, instead of previously being capped at a max of 28 feet.

Size limits for the ADU, can now be 100% (or the same size) as the primary structure, after previously being limited to 50%.

Detached ADUs may not be located in front of the primary building.

ADU's may not be used a short term rental, which remains the same policy within the city.

No off-street parking for the ADU shall be required.

A number of residents in attendance at the meeting Wednesday, sharing their concerns with the Pikes Peak Development board, claiming that these sweeping changes must be dialed back.

"I believe greed will eventually become involved and developers will come in and try to take advantage of the situation and purchase as many lots as they can to put homes on." said Thomas Helger, who lives in Old Colorado City, and actually has a neighbor who put up an ADU on their property, which he says has created a back and forth issue with the city code enforcement.

"I don't believe that all these people [building] are going to be following the rules. And it's going to eventually pit neighbor against neighbor." Helger added.

Others were upset by the idea of increasing the size and height limits from what they were, believing properties will be too crowded.

"We respectfully ask to keep it to about one story, which is we're saying is sixteen feet." added one speaker at the meeting.

Some residents also felt that the stipulation about parking will lead to more cars on their streets.

"Our message is let's comply with the state law and fix the shortcomings in our our city ordinance. But don't take this extraordinary step which we believe the proposed ordinance does next." that same resident stated.

The Colorado Springs City Council will be next to discuss the proposed ordinance changes on January 13th.

You can read all about the ordinance updates, here.