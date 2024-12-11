Meet Santa and the Grinch tonight during Downtown Colorado Springs Holiday Stroll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Downtown Colorado Springs is getting in the Christmas spirit with late-night shopping, skating at Acacia Park and a visit from Santa AND the Grinch Wednesday night.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the event runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

We're told stores will be open late with many offering shopping specials and refreshments.

Santa and the Grinch will be strolling on Tejon and Bijou Streets and posing for photos. There will also be strolling carolers and musicians.

Last but certainly not least -- There will be a “warming station” sponsored by Metronet on Tejon Street across from Acacia Park featuring a free hot chocolate bar!

The Holiday Stroll is meant to bring some extra business to local shops as they experience their midweek lull. According to the city, "more than 90 percent of Downtown storefront businesses are locally owned and operated. For every $100 spent at a locally owned shop or restaurant, $70 stays in the community, supporting our neighbors and vital services such as schools, parks and roads."