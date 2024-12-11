Man pleads guilty to shooting and killing neighbor’s dog in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In El Paso County Court on December 11, 2024, Ryan Longo pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

"I needlessly killed a dog at my apartment with a pistol," Longo stated in the courtroom.

PAST COVERAGE: Colorado Springs police arrest man accused of shooting dog in revenge plot

On February 5, 2024, Longo shot a neighbor's dog to death. The black lab was named Zoey.

Zoey's owner tells KRDO13 she rescued Zoey from its owner who had terminal cancer.

KRDO13 confronted Longo outside of the courtroom.

"No comment. Thank you," said Longo.

As a part of pleading guilty, his other charge of felony menacing was dropped.

He faces up to six years in prison.