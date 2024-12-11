‘I feel like my privacy has been violated,’ Bengals QB Joe Burrow says about house break-in

By Jill Martin, David Close and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday he felt “violated” after his Ohio house was broken into while playing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Monday night.

“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is out there than I would want out there and that I care to share,” Burrow said at Wednesday’s media availability.

“We live a public life and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult to deal with my entire career. I’m still learning, but I understand it’s the life that we choose. It doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

CNN affiliate WLWT was the first to report the incident.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the break-in happened at Burrow’s residence in Anderson Township, Ohio.

The police report states Olivia Ponton arrived at Burrow’s house to find a shattered bedroom window and a room ransacked. Ponton is an influencer and model who has a large following on Instagram and TikTok. The report says Ponton, 22, is employed by Burrow.

A 911 call came in from Ponton’s mother, saying her daughter was at Burrow’s house. There also was a 911 call from Ponton, who said, “Someone broke into my house. … It’s like completely messed up.”

WLWT reports that woman could be heard talking to a man in the house, who the dispatcher confirmed was working security at the residence.

WLWT also reports, citing radio traffic, that there was an officer on detail at Burrow’s house that night.

Ponton gave reporting officers a non-detailed list of items that were possibly missing, the police report says.

The report noted responding deputies contacted neighbors to seek surveillance video of the possible suspects.

Last month, the NFL – as well as the NBA and NHL – warned teams that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday in Irving, Texas, what the league is doing to prevent the rash of burglaries.

“The FBI is involved. Our security departments have been in touch with them. I have been in touch directly with the union as well as our security department,” he said.

“There are things that all of us can do to take precautions and should do. When you’re in a high profile position or when you see somebody on television realize they’re not home, ‘Does that open up potential?’

“I think all of that is something that we all are trying to address, but it’s clear there’s some organized fashion here that we hope that the FBI and the authorities can handle.”

The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized in October, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.

The reported burglaries – including $20,000 in cash taken from one home – happened just before and on the day of the Chiefs’ win against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, which also aired on “Monday Night Football.”

The NFL’s recent security bulletin to teams advised that thieves “appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days.”

The criminals are using several methods to figure out where professional athletes live and when they will be away from home – including public records, social media and news reports – along with their own surveillance of the properties, according to the bulletin.

Burrow, who is putting together an astounding statistical season, played well in the 27-20 win over the Cowboys. He completed 33 of 44 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. According to the NFL, Burrow became the sixth quarterback all-time to throw for over 300 yards and 3-plus touchdowns in four-straight games.

