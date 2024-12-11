Fountain PD arrests 42-year-old man following investigation into internet child exploitation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, detectives with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested 42-year-old Tavis Fasulo following an investigation into internet child exploitation.

The FPD said Fasulo was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of sexual exploitation of children - distribution of material and sexual exploitation of children - video, moving images, motion picture, both felonies.

Fasulo is being held without bond.

The FPD said detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Smith at 719-382-4288, or email at tslater@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.