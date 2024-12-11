Colorado Springs Fire Department recognized for efforts to reduce line-of-duty deaths, injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department is receiving recognition from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) for its efforts to reduce firefighter line-of-duty deaths and injuries.

The department was awarded with the Ronald J. Siarnicki Seal of Excellence Award, recognizing CSFD's "exemplary commitment to firefighter safety, health, and wellness through innovative programs and leadership," NFFF said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to the NFFF, in recent years, CSFD's groundbreaking initiatives in behavioral health support, physical fitness programs, and comprehensive operational safety training have set a benchmark for fire service agencies nationwide.

Those recent efforts underscore the department’s dedication to fostering a culture of safety and wellness within the fire service, NFFF said.

“The Colorado Springs Fire Department exemplifies the best in firefighter health and safety, and their groundbreaking work will inspire other fire service agencies to follow their lead,” said NFFF Chief Executive Officer Victor Stagnaro. “Their programs not only protect their own members but serve as a model for fire departments across the United States. This recognition is well-deserved, and we are thrilled to celebrate their leadership in promoting firefighter resilience.”