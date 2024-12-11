City Council approves plan for 27-story mixed-use building in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A new 27-story mixed-use building, including both residential and retail spaces, could soon be coming to downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs City Council approved an urban renewal plan on Dec. 10 by a 7-2 vote. The vote designates the block as a "blighted area." If the complex is approved,

The project, titled ONE VeLa, will be around 300 feet tall, surpassing the Wells Fargo Tower, which is currently the city's tallest building. In June, ONE VeLa developers reduced the complex's proposed height from 36 stories to 27 to comply with city code.

Conceptual renderings of the ONE VeLa building. Courtesy: one-vela.com

The building will feature over 7,000 square feet of retail space, over 400 new housing units, and 14,780 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a fitness center, a conference room, an indoor/outdoor bar, an indoor/outdoor party room, a resort-style infinity-edge outdoor pool, grilling stations, dog runs, dog wash stations, a spa and hot tub, and massage and lifestyle treatment rooms.

The complex will also hold five levels of parking with 476 spaces. 10% of those spaces will be open to the public.

Conceptual renderings of the ONE VeLa building. Courtesy: one-vela.com

"By adding over 400 homes in its 27 stories, the city can expect a potential benefit of 500 construction jobs and roughly 175 added local jobs, $10 million in additional local income, and $2 million in taxes and other revenue, according to a report by the National Association of Home Builders," the site for ONE VeLa reads.

The apartment building is set to come to the corner of Costilla Street and Sahwatch Street sometime in 2026, near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.