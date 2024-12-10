Trump chooses Kimberly Guilfoyle as his pick for Greece ambassador

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle as his pick to be the US ambassador to Greece.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Guilfoyle had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and is close to the Trump family.

In a statement following the announcement, Guilfoyle said she was honored to accept the president-elect’s appointment.

“As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity,” Guilfoyle said on X.

Donald Trump Jr. also posted in support of Guilfoyle on X.

“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” he said.

Guilfoyle is a former co-host of Fox News’ “The Five” and was an assistant district attorney at the San Francisco and Los Angeles district attorneys’ offices before beginning her media career.

She abruptly left her position on Fox News in July 2018 and later served as the Trump campaign’s finance chair during his 2020 presidential bid. She later became a key witness to the events leading up to the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and met with the House select committee investigating the insurrection in 2022. In addition to her role on Trump’s campaign, Guilfoyle also helped raise money for organizers leading up to the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6.

CNN has previously reported on Trump’s selection of family members for key posts in his next administration.

Trump named real estate developer Charles Kushner to serve as the next US ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and was pardoned by Trump in 2020 following a 2005 conviction on federal charges.

The president-elect has also selected billionaire Massad Boulos to serve as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos is the father-in-law of Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany.

