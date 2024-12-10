Suspect arrested in November shooting death of teen on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in the Nov. 26 shooting homicide of a teen in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a shooting call on the night of the 26th and found a dead male at the scene. The El Paso County Coroner identified the victim as a 17-year-old male. No further identifying information about the victim will be released.

On Nov. 27, an arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Mykael Weathington for first-degree murder. On Dec. 6, he was taken into custody.

This was the 38th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2024.

CSPD said this remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.