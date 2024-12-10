Sisterhood classic “Sense & Sensibility” sparks friendship between actors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Theatreworks' reproduction of "Sense & Sensibility" at the ENT Center in Colorado Springs is about halfway through its schedule. The time learning the lines has led to a different kind of sisterhood for the play's two main actors, both students at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

"The first day, we were automatically like, 'now we're sisters, and this is great!'" said Carla Brown, who plays Marianne Dashwood.

"Even though we are acting, there are still some real human emotions that we are feeling. So, what Sense & Sensibility has really done for us in this relationship, in my opinion, is just foster it and allow us to have more time to spend with each other," said Kaley Corinaldi, who plays Margaret Dashwood and other characters.



Brown and Corinaldi took KRDO 13's Bradley Davis through scenes, walking him through how they practiced their British accents to accurately portray the Jane Austen classic and helping him give it a try himself.

Shows for Sense & Sensibility are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. The final show is Sunday, December 22 at 4 p.m. The shows are all at the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre inside the Ent Center. Tickets can be purchased online.



