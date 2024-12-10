Pueblo man arrested in incident involving two juveniles, a gun, and a bullet wound

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of Monday, Dec. 9, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a local hospital after a juvenile female was brought in with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

The PPD said officers' initial investigation revealed that the juvenile female was in a garage with 42-year-old Adam McKenna in the 2300 block of Balboa Road. A juvenile male entered the garage with a handgun and requested that McKenna fix the gun.

The PPD said McKenna fixed the gun and returned it to the juvenile male, who pulled the trigger and fired the gun. The bullet ricocheted off the floor and hit the juvenile female in the leg.

According to police, the juvenile male was taken to the Pueblo Youth Services Center for Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile and Second Degree Assault in connection with the shooting.

42-year-old Adam McKenna was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for Unlawfully Providing or Permitting a Juvenile to Possess a Handgun.