Man arrested on arson charges in connection with fire on east side of Colorado Springs

today at 11:53 AM
Published 12:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after midnight Monday night, Dec. 10, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a reported fire involving a semi-truck and nearby structures.

The fire was reported on the east side of town, at 400 Arrawanna Street.

CSPD said an active fire was located and CSFD was able to extinguish the flames. Two people were located at the scene and one was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

According to CSPD, the injured person, identified as John Vonritter, was later taken into custody on arson charges.

No further information is available at this time.

