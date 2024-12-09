Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to an end

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift performed her final Eras Tour concert on Sunday in Vancouver, bringing a significant chapter in modern music history to a close.

Swift told her audience during the show that the Eras Tour has been performed for over 10 million people throughout its epic run.

Swift said the fans made the tour “into something completely unrecognizable from anything I’ve ever done in my life, with your traditions, with your passion, the way you care about this tour.”

“That is, I think, the lasting legacy of this tour…that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love,” she added.

During the portion of the show when Swift usually performs songs not featured on the nightly setlist, she highlighted five sentimental songs that she said “encapsulate how I feel about tonight.”

Her selections were “A Place in the This World” from her self-titled debut album, “New Romantics” from “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Long Live” from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” “New Years Day” from “Reputation” and “The Manuscript” from “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift announced the Eras Tour after the 2022 release of her 10th album “Midnights.” It was her first tour since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour and began in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The three-hour show was a quick sellout, with fans clamoring to witness it in person. Tickets were in such high demand at the time they went on sale that Ticketmaster infamously crashed, resulting in a congressional hearing after two dozen fans filed a lawsuit claiming that the ticketing site and its parent company Live Nation violated antitrust laws.

With a fully-loaded 44-song setlist as her guide, Swift used the Eras Tour to travel through time, performing songs from each album released during her 18-year career.

During the tour’s run, Swift released three albums – “The Tortured Poets Department” and two re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” releases.

Coming out of the pandemic, the Eras Tour came at a time when people needed it most and left an indelible mark on each city the show came to.

Swift acknowledged the timing of the tour during her show on Sunday, telling the crowd, “We didn’t know the future of concerts.”

“We didn’t know if we were ever going to do this again, where we’re all in the same room gloriously singing the same words at the same time and relating to each other,” she said.

The tour drew so much fervor that it boosted local economies, caused earthquakes and hosted everyone from Prince William to Emma Stone, and so many more.

Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce even made a cameo on stage during a July show at London’s Wembley Stadium in the “TTPD” portion of the set, which she revamped her setlist to include after the album came out in April.

The tour also spawned her box office hit “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film that premiered in theaters in October 2023, earning about $96 million during its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, and $32 million internationally, according movie theater chain AMC.

The official figures of how much money the Eras Tour grossed have not been released but it’s been estimated that the tour will make over $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

The current record-holder is Elton John, whose Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour grossed over $900 million.

Leading up to the final show, Swift was seemingly sentimental, telling Saturday’s audience that the tour was “the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful, wonderful tour I’ve ever done,” according to footage posted online.

“I’ve never played this many shows on a tour before,” she added. “I just never wanted it to end because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage.”

