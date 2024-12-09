Skip to Content
Snow Showers Today/Cold Tonight

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start the day then an increase in clouds with a chance for snow showers. A trace to 2" possible across the area. High of 30° for Colorado Springs and 35° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Gradually clearing skies and becoming cold with lows in the low to mid teens.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and near 40° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy if not mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures. High near 50° for Colorado Springs and upper 40s/low 50s expected for Pueblo.

