Pueblo City Council votes on $1m for security cameras in 5 public parks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Police in Pueblo could soon have another tool to fight crime.

Under a new resolution being considered by the city on Monday, leaders could opt to fund a new round of live surveillance cameras that specifically target crime in public parks.

City Park, Mineral Palace Park, Ray Aguilera Park, Lake Minnequa, and Mitchell Park; those are parks the city hopes to have eyes on 24/7.

In conjunction with the Pueblo Police Department, the security cameras would have a wireless network integrated into the police department’s Real-Time Crime Center. So, any crime that takes place would be instantly reported to police.

Steven Meier, the Director of Parks, says this comes in light of concerns from citizens, "There's been a few crimes in the parks, not a whole lot, but there's been a few that people have raised concerns about. And so this will just make people feel safer.”

In addition to surveillance cameras, the $1m would also fund automatic license plate readers and even wifi.

Although there are 82 parks in Pueblo, the city says the 5 they're hoping to surveil are most frequently visited.

It's too early though to say whether city council agrees with the need.

KRDO13 will update this article once a vote has been made.