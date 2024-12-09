Colorado Springs police K9 assists in catching homicide suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – K9 Riggs with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is being celebrated this week after assisting in the apprehension of a homicide suspect.

On Dec. 6, CSPD, in collaboration with the El Paso County Sheriffs Office (EPSO) and EPSO's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, tracked down a suspect wanted for homicide to a business parking lot on South 8th Street.

Police say the suspect was considered armed and dangerous, and they requested assistance from the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and the K9 unit.

When law enforcement attempted to apprehend the suspect, he ran away while clutching his waistband, ignoring verbal warnings from police to stop and lay on the ground or a K9 would be released.

Despite the warnings, the suspect continued to run away from police and discarded a handgun in the process. Police subsequently released K9 Riggs, who successfully held down the suspect until officers took him into custody.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the arrest and was later booked into the Criminal Justice Center (CJC).

Police say the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, faces warrants for first-degree murder and failure to appear on previous charges, including motor vehicle theft, eluding, possession of a defaced firearm, and obstruction.