City of Colorado Springs could expand ‘Sit-Lie’ ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs City Council could soon expand what's called the Sit-Lie ordinance. It’s a rule that makes it illegal to sit down, lie down, or kneel in front of businesses in the downtown area. Right now, the rule applies to most of downtown and the west side of South Nevada Ave. But city council could extend it to the east side of South Nevada Ave.

One business in the proposed expansion area says people have been camped out in front of their doors many times in the past. Diamond Barber Company has been around for less than two years. While they've worked to get people into their business, they've also dealt with people outside their doors.

"It's been tough because it's a little bit of an extra step that we have to take," shared owner David Kilburn.

It’s part of why the city could expand the ordinance to include businesses on the east side of south Nevada like Kilburn's.

"I think it's a good thing. It's a step in the right direction. Hopefully, it will happen soon," said Kilburn.

If approved, it would mean one warning for people sitting, kneeling or lying in front of commercial districts (in other words, businesses). If the person violating those rules stays, they would then get a ticket. Advocates of the ordinance say the tickets would help relay unhoused people to resources, but one unhoused man says a ticket is the last thing he needs.

"Anything that's going to give us a ticket and put us in jail or in court, we don't want," said Louis David Acker.

Louis Acker has been homeless for years and says a ticket acts as another roadblock to him finding a permanent home.

"It just continually puts you on the back burner. You’re not going forward," Acker explained.

The ordinance would be enforced from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. On Friday and Saturday nights, the hours would be extended from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The City Council will vote on this in an upcoming meeting. They have yet to confirm when that will be.

If you are someone without a place to stay the Springs Rescue Mission is located at 5 W Las Vegas St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. It's near the proposed expansion and they say their doors are always open.