‘Every day something goes wrong’: Neighbors react to Colorado Springs PD standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors in Southeast Colorado Springs are concerned for the safety of their families after they tell KRDO13 that flashing blue and red lights are becoming a common occurrence. Most recently with a standoff that happened just Saturday, Dec 7, 2024.

The southeast neighborhood is located mid-distance between downtown Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs airport. Colorado Springs police confirmed to KRDO13 that there have been at least 9 calls for service to this area in 2024.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got the call to the 1000 block of Mazatlan Cir. for a wanted person with warrants out for their arrest just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

One neighbor in the area told KRDO13 he was "scared, super scared." He declined to share his name for fear of retaliation. The man said he never wanted to raise his family here.

"I have three little kids. This isn't where we wanted to live, but with the cost of living, this is what we could afford," the neighbor shared.

He says they saw police lights from his kid’s room, but this isn't the first time. The man continued on to say, "Every day something something goes wrong."

Viewers shared photos with KRDO13 that show multiple units responding. One neighbor detailed the sounds of officers on a megaphone.

"We need you to come out. And if you don't come out, we will have to use police tactics to get you out. And we can't guarantee your safety," recounted neighbor Eleanor Skelton.

CSPD worked for nearly two hours to get the man out. Just before 6 p.m. the suspect surrendered to officers.

One man was arrested on domestic violence charges. As of Sunday night, CSPD says they are unable to share further details on the suspect as the case is under investigation.

Skelton also shared that more social services would be beneficial to the area, but she's grateful for the efforts underway for progress.