El Paso County Lieutenant arrested for Assault and Harassment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's office says one of their Lieutenants, Paul Mynatt, was arrested on December 7th by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

He was charged with Third Degree Assault and Harassment all related to Domestic Violence.

He is in the Teller County Jail where he is held without bond.

Mynatt has been employed with the Sheriff's office since February 2007 and is assigned to the Administrative Services Division. Per policy, he will be placed on Administrative leave.