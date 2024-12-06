Woman’s remains identified in 51 year old Colorado cold case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The CBI believes they've identified remains from a 1973 cold case.

51 years ago, almost to the day, human remains were found near the bank of the St. Vrain River, north of Highway 66 and four miles west of Platteville, Colorado.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a detective took another look at the case in 2021. About a year later, the remains were exhumed for DNA which was later used for genetic genealogy.

Based on the DNA, officials believe the body belongs to Roxanne Leadbetter.

Details surrounding her disappearance are limited, but her surviving cousins believe she was living in the Los Angeles area when she went missing.

The cause of her death is still unknown and the case is still open.

If you have any information about Roxanne Leadbeater, or the details surrounding her death, please reach out to Detective Kastilahn at (970) 400-2827 or email him at bkastilahn@weld.gov. You can also call their tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email your tip to crimetips@weld.gov.