Super fans take to Weidner Field for celebration of historic Colorado Switchbacks championship win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The NFL reigns supreme, but having a championship caliber soccer team right here in Colorado Springs is certainly drawing a lot of new fans to the sport.

Friday night, hundreds of proud fans packed Weidner Field to celebrate the Switchbacks USL championship victory.

A historic win, that still seems too good to be true for some, "I feel like the only thing more exciting than this is nothing," Mace Fisher said.

Unable to come up with something better than celebrating the first pro team to bring a championship cup to the Springs.

"I still can't believe we won the Western Conference, but now we're here, and it's like *poof*," Fisher said.

It was all smiles at an event that some die-hards have been waiting years for.

"This has been a culmination of ten years of supporting the team. And so this is a chance for the fans to just celebrate," Annie Coffman said.

Coffman is a super fan, a part of the Trailheads, an official Switchbacks support group, that does much more than cheer for their squad, "We host a lunch once a year to serve the players, let them know how much we appreciate it, win or lose, we appreciate them being here."

There were no special efforts required though, after the Switchbacks won the USL championship game against Rhode Island, three to nil.

As the team and players soak up this victory, the pressure is already on for next year.

That's mostly due to the fact that only one other team has ever had back-to-back championships in the league's history.

Judging off the energy at Weidner Field on Friday, their fans certainly believe they can do it.