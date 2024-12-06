Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff files lawsuit against state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero is filing a lawsuit against the state and several state agencies.

According to court documents, the sheriff claims a Colorado law that allows state employees to collectively bargain should not apply to elected sheriffs.

In documents, Lucero argues that sheriffs cannot participate in collective bargaining as it may affect their ability to keep the peace. He claims if he were to negotiate certain topics like hours, staffing levels, or wages, it could inhibit his responsibility to protect and serve the public. The lawsuit requests that the collective bargaining law should not apply to the sheriff's offices.

