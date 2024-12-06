Pueblo County man gets 90 days in jail for sexual assault of 15-year-old

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man has pled guilty to a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Officials say they began investigating in 2022 when the girl reported the incident to law enforcement after she turned 18.

“This incident was more than two years old when our detectives began the investigation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Lucero in a release. “They did a great job working this case that ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect, a guilty plea and some matter of justice for this victim.”

The sheriff's office says Sims will serve 90 days in Pueblo County Jail and have four years of probation.