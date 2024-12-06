Friends and family honor Jim Bishop, builder of Colorado’s Bishop Castle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens of people filled St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pueblo Friday, mourning the loss of Jim Bishop, but also smiling as they remembered his amazing accomplishments.

Jim Bishop bought the land the famous Bishop Castle now stands on in Rye, Colorado when he was just 15 years old, and started construction back in the 1960s.

What makes the castle so special is how it was built-- with stones straight from the property and scrap metal, which is why there are plenty of signs saying to explore at your own risk.

Bishop Castle has seen proposals, weddings, school field trips – thousands of visitors from all across the world.

“It was for everybody. He called it the castle of the people,” Jim’s friend Dan Gallgos explained. “He dedicated his entire life to building this castle.”

“[He] definitely believed in pushing the boundaries, and thought outside of the box,” said Isabell Cook.

Most people will remember Jim for the iconic Colorado landmark he created, but his friends will also remember the way he could pick up a conversation with just about everyone he met.

“He knew all my brothers and sisters. I didn't know that. I just found that out recently,” Dan Gallgos told KRDO.

“I’m guessing there were probably about 150 of some of his closest friends and relatives [at the memorial],” another friend, Michael Comora, estimated. “And he has thousands.”

Everyone we spoke with at Friday’s memorial expressed their hope that the castle stays within the family’s ownership.

We spoke with Jim’s son, Dan Bishop, soon after Jim’s passing, who told us that will be the case and they’ll continue to allow visitors.