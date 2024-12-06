City asks for input from neighbors of Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs city leaders want to hear from the public on their experience living near the Ford Amphitheater.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms are hosting a neighborhood listening session on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Classical Academy Brown Center for the Arts.

The purpose of the session is for leaders to listen, learn from and directly answer questions from neighbors of the amphitheater.

City officials will also share information about ongoing conversations with Venu Holding Corporation, the owners of Ford Amphitheater, about the timeline for implementing additional sound mitigation strategies.

The meeting comes after numerous noise complaints from nearby residents. Earlier this year, neighbors of the new venue filed a now-dismissed suit targeting expected high noise levels at the amphitheater.

Participation in the listening session is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but encouraged. Register at ColoradoSprings.gov.