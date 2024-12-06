Skip to Content
News

American Airlines gifts all-expenses-paid trip to spouses, children of fallen service members in Colorado Springs

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/20/2024
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/20/2024
By
Published 5:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Saturday, the spouses and children of some of Colorado Springs' fallen heroes will depart for a paid vacation, aimed at making their holidays a bit brighter.

The families will depart from the Colorado Springs Airport on Dec. 7 for an all-expenses-paid trip to te happiest place on Earth – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

American Airlines has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2006 to charter flights to Disney World for families coping with the loss of a service member.

Last year, American Airlines expanded its annual "Snowball Express" event to include families of fallen first responders, donating flight tickets to nearly 3,000 people nationwide.

According to the airline, the event aims to "provide a few days of inspiration, enjoyment and an opportunity to be with other families who have lost loved ones while serving our country."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content