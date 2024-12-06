American Airlines gifts all-expenses-paid trip to spouses, children of fallen service members in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Saturday, the spouses and children of some of Colorado Springs' fallen heroes will depart for a paid vacation, aimed at making their holidays a bit brighter.

The families will depart from the Colorado Springs Airport on Dec. 7 for an all-expenses-paid trip to te happiest place on Earth – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

American Airlines has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2006 to charter flights to Disney World for families coping with the loss of a service member.

Last year, American Airlines expanded its annual "Snowball Express" event to include families of fallen first responders, donating flight tickets to nearly 3,000 people nationwide.

According to the airline, the event aims to "provide a few days of inspiration, enjoyment and an opportunity to be with other families who have lost loved ones while serving our country."