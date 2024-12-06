2024 Paris Olympic torch, medals now on display at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is celebrating the addition of some new hardware to its collection.

The 2024 Paris Games torch, as well as gold, silver and bronze medals from the Games, are now on display at the museum.

Visitors can now explore the "Introduction to the Games" gallery, featuring the Paris torch along a complete collection of Olympic torches dating back to the 1936 Games in Berlin. The 2024 Paris torch was gifted to the museum by the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during a recent visit, USOPM said.

The museum’s "Bill Daniels Gallery of Inspiration" now showcases the full set of Olympic medals from the 2024 Games. The Paris medals are unique because each holds a piece of metal from the Eiffel Tower.

For a truly immersive experience, guests can even handle the Paris torch by booking a premium or group tour. To learn more, visit usopm.org.