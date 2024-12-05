The fight is over: PPLD Board makes final decision on Rockrimmon Library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After weeks of protests and public opposition from community members regarding the closure of the Rockrimmon Library, the Pikes Peak Board of Trustees voted once again on the issue Wednesday evening, doubling down on the decision to not renew the library's lease.

After 35 years of service, the library permanently closed its doors on Dec. 1.

The re-vote was the result of last-ditch efforts of library lovers attempting to reverse a decision first made on Oct. 16, when the board voted 5-2 to not renew the Rockrimmon lease, citing financial difficulties.

Following the first vote came months of protests from both residents and city leaders. In November, three city council members signed and sent a letter to the PPLD board opposing the closure, expressing concerns that the decision to close was made without sufficient opportunities for public input.

Wednesday's meeting gave the Board of Trustees the chance to renew the original lease agreement or enter into a new agreement. But before that, the board had to vote on whether to rescind the Oct. 16 decision.

After a nearly four-hour long meeting discussing the reasons for and against reopening the library, the board voted 5-2 to not take back the decision.

If that original vote was rescinded, the lease would have been paid for by the Pikes Peak Library District and offset by funds collected by the “Save Rockrimmon Library” organization, which raised over $70,000 since the library's closure was first proposed.

KRDO13 spoke to community members upset over the vote, who said they were upset about a lack of community input in the decision.

"I'm a little shocked that they would ask for a new vote and let us do 2 hours of comments only to literally say and vote the same way," library patron Andrew Bacon, who was present at Wednesday's meeting, said. "Not one vote changed tonight."

