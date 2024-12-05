Representative Steph Vigil claims likely defeat in extremely close House District 16 recount

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A recount for a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives that was initially too close to call, at a six vote difference, has now wrapped up. And it turns out, the new results for House District 16 were even closer according to a statement from Democratic incumbent Steph Vigil.

We’re still waiting on official results from the Secretary of State, but Representative Steph Vigil’s office didn’t wait to release a statement saying she lost.

House District 16 covers a portion of Colorado Springs northeast of downtown.

Before the recount, Republican candidate Rebecca Keltie was up by six votes.

Based on Vigil’s statement to KRDO, the recount for House District 16 involving over 40,000 votes brought the race to a dead tie. That’s when Vigil’s office says the canvass board got involved.

The canvass board’s job is to check ballots that weren’t filled out correctly. For example, if someone filled one bubble completely but also slightly marked another bubble, the canvass board works to figure out the voter’s intent.

"It was only in the process of the canvass board's review that three Vigil votes were reversed, which therefore tilted the election in Ms. Keltie's favor by three votes,” a statement from Vigil’s office explains. “It's my understanding that the canvass board's report will be certified by the Secretary of State, which will make Ms. Keltie representative-elect for HD-16.”

Vigil’s office says she could pursue legal options to basically try and return the race to a tie, but she isn’t sure if she wants to yet.

Keltie’s office told us they're currently preparing a statement that they'll release soon. We'll update this article as soon as we have it.

We contacted the Secretary of State to try and confirm all of this information from Representative Vigil, but we’re still waiting to hear back.