Pueblo FD responding to multiple fires Thursday afternoon; Wildland fire on north side

today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:44 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is dealing with multiple fires Thursday afternoon.

According to the PFD, crews responded to a propane tank explosion on the porch of a home in the 1500 block of Cedar St. around 4 p.m. This caused a structure fire that was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

Around the same time, a wildland fire started on the north side of town, east of Fountain Creek, the department said. The fire is burning near Fountain Creek and is estimated at around 1 acre in size.

The PFD said no structures are currently threatened and the PFD is receiving assistance from the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

