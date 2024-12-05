Pueblo FD responding to multiple fires Thursday afternoon; Wildland fire on north side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is dealing with multiple fires Thursday afternoon.

According to the PFD, crews responded to a propane tank explosion on the porch of a home in the 1500 block of Cedar St. around 4 p.m. This caused a structure fire that was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

Around the same time, a wildland fire started on the north side of town, east of Fountain Creek, the department said. The fire is burning near Fountain Creek and is estimated at around 1 acre in size.

The PFD said no structures are currently threatened and the PFD is receiving assistance from the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.