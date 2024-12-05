Person killed jumping out of Grehound bus prompting major shutdown of Highway 287

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An over 40-mile stretch of Highway 287 is closed this morning due to police activity, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

A representative with Colorado State Patrol says someone jumped out of a Greyhound bus and was hit by a car, killing them.

It's unclear at this time why the accident has warranted a shutdown of more than 40 miles.

The highway is closed between 1st Avenue near Springfield and County Road CC5 near Lamar, Mile Point 31 to Mile Point 73.

Not many details are available yet into the reason for the heightened law enforcement activity in the area. Transportation officials are advising driving slower if in the area.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.