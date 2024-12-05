Manitou Springs police warn residents of scam artists impersonating law enforcement

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is warning residents to be on high alert after reports of individuals impersonating law enforcement and county agencies to scam community members.

According to police, the group has been contacting residents claiming to have warrants and demanding personal information, money or photos.

Victims are told they have missed jury duty or have an outstanding warrant and are pressured to pay a fee over the phone to "clear" the issue.

To further deceive victims, the scammers will sometimes provide personal information about the individuals they target, giving the calls a false sense of legitimacy, police say.

"The MSPD will never request money or personal information over the phone," Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto said. "If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.”

Police say these scammers often prey on vulnerable groups, such as older adults, individuals unfamiliar with legal processes, busy professionals, those under financial strain, trusting individuals, and people with prior legal issues.

To verify the legitimacy of any calls you receive, police say to call the appropriate law enforcement agency:

To confirm whether someone is a registered El Paso County deputy, call 719-390-5555 .

. To confirm whether someone is registered with the Manitou Springs Police Department, call 719-685-5407.

The MSPD strongly advises residents to never share personal, financial, or sensitive information over the phone with unknown callers.