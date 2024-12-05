Free rides for heroes: Pueblo to offer free bus, Citi-Lift rides to veterans

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting next year, military veterans in the city of Pueblo will no longer be charged a fare when riding city buses or Citi-Lift. Pueblo Transit says this is something they've wanted to implement for some time now.

Pueblo Mayor, Heather Graham, says it’s a small token of gratitude for local military heroes. One of those military heroes is the man who created the program.

Benjamin Valdez is the director of Pueblo Transit, but he also served in the Air Force. Ever since he came back to Pueblo, it’s been his dream to give back to the community, so he crafted a way for veterans to ride the bus free for life.

“Transportation is one of the largest barriers that veterans face when they exit the military. So we felt in some small way, we can make a difference and offer transportation just to make that transition more seamless,” said Valdez.

On Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, applications will open on the Pueblo Transit website. Veterans can also fill out paperwork in person at the Pueblo Transit Center.

Those applying will need proof of service: a driver’s license with a veteran designation, a current military I.D. such as a common access card (CAC), uniformed service ID (USID), Department of Defense (DoD) Identification Card, Veteran Health Identification Card Veteran ID Card (VIC) or a DD-214.

The transit center will then snap a photo for a veteran transit card, which will be accepted on all Pueblo city buses.

“You'll have that card in your possession. And then for life, you'll be able to show that card and ride anything that Pueblo Transit's operating, whether it's a fixed ride or paratransit,” shared Valdez.

This applies to the Citi-Lift program which has ADA paratransit. Disabled veterans can fill out that application and get free rides to and from their homes.

The program won’t start until the first of next year, but applications open Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.