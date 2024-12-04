El Paso County to pay nearly $2 million in settlement to family of man who died in jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County will pay part of an over $1.8 million settlement to the family of a Colorado Springs man who died while in jail. Attorneys say the jail's medical team failed to treat him for symptoms of severe alcohol withdrawal.

On July 4, 37-year-old Daniel Murray was found unresponsive in his cell at the El Paso County Jail. Deputies, jail medical staff and responders from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

The El Paso County Coroner ruled Murray died as a result of chronic alcohol abuse.

A lawsuit was filed on July 20 against the county, alleging that the death was preventable and Murray was suffering from untreated alcohol withdrawal that medical staff ignored.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that a settlement was reached between the county, the sheriff's office and the family of Murray, who will receive $1,875,000. Berkley Public Entity/Gemini Insurance Company, El Paso County's excess insurance carrier, will pay $1,375,000, while the county will pay $500,000.

"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends our condolences to Mr. Murray's family and friends," Cassandra Sebastian, a public information officer for EPSO, said. "We hope this settlement provides the family an opportunity to continue their healing journey.”

While the settlement has been approved by the Board of County Commissioners, it will not become final until it is approved by the probate court, EPSO said.