D11 union members and opponents clash at board meeting

The divisiveness among union members and opponents could not have been more obvious at the Colorado Springs District 11 school board meeting Wednesday night.

Half the seats were filled with red shirts, worn by members and supporters of the Colorado Springs Education Association, which represents more than 2,000 public employees in D11.

The other half was filled with blue shirts reading “D11 Momentum”, worn by those who oppose the current contract between CSEA and the board.

Members of the Association are concerned that their contract, known as a Master Agreement, will soon be re-written and leave them with a cut in pay or benefits as well as less of a voice in district decisions.

CSEA President Kevin Coughlin was among several who addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“The rights and the voice that our union recognition has given me have made a huge impact on my teaching career as well as my life in general. I have the opportunity to support and make a difference in the lives of thousands of children and families in this community,” he told the board.

However, members of D11 Momentum, which includes a mix of citizens and non-union teachers, are concerned that the current contract gives the Association too much control over district operations and allows the union to push its political platforms.

Stacy Adair, a non-union educator in D11 read a long list of reasons why she is not a member of the Association.

“The union rarely seems to advocate for meaningful changes that improve our work environment, and the environment for the students. I might consider joining if the union were more transparent, especially about its finances. It collects over a million dollars annually from D11 teachers alone, yet it operates as a private entity with little accountability to the very people it claims to represent,” she said.

There was no action taken by the board Wednesday.

The reason for the comments is the fact that Thursday is the beginning of the collective bargaining period between the school board and the CSEA, and the first meeting is scheduled to happen on that day.

The bargaining period is expected to last several months, and either side can end negotiations at any time.

The current agreement with the Association expires at the end of June 2025.