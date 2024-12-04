CSPD: Juvenile suspect in smash and grab assaulted officers during his 4th arrest this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a burglary of a business in the 6500 block of N. Academy Blvd.

Responding officers found that a vehicle had been intentionally driven into the form of the business, causing approximately $10,000 in damage. CSPD said the suspect stole around $2,000 worth of vape products and left the area in a second stolen vehicle.

According to CSPD, investigators immediately identified one of the suspects involved and arrested him later Tuesday afternoon. During the arrest, the suspect, who is a juvenile, kicked two officers and spit at a third, CSPD said.

The suspect was charged with offenses including motor vehicle theft, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction, and assault on a peace officer. He was then placed in custody of the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center, police said.

According to CSPD, this juvenile has now been arrested four times this year for offenses including reckless endangerment, assault, trespass, and failing to appear in court proceedings. He was most recently released by DYS on 11/26/24 to his parent/guardian on a personal recognizance bond.