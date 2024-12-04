Colorado Springs has a new affordable housing complex for seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- There's a new affordable housing complex for seniors here in Colorado Springs. It comes as projections show by 2050 the number of older adults in the Centennial state will double.

The new Silver Key apartments have 50 units and 13 units are designated for veterans.

Back in 2019, Silver Key started an initiative to create affordable housing for seniors living in Colorado Springs. These new apartments are part of that mission.

We talked with a resident who says she now feels safe calling this place her new home. Sue Blythe says her new apartment has everything that will make her life a lot easier, especially since she's still recovering from an injury.

"Three months ago, I broke my back and in the shower-- or excuse me, in a bathtub, and I broke it in two places. And having a walk-in shower is fabulous," said Blythe.

This is the second big project completed by Silver Key in Colorado Springs to help our older population.

"One of the things that I continue to hear is that so many older adults struggle with the place that's affordable to live, that they can call home. And so when I hear the stories about how people are appreciating this, feel that they can be part of a family, it it's a very humbling experience," said Jason DeaBueno, CEO.

Blythe says she's happy to be living in a place where she doesn't have to worry about her rent always going up.

"My rent just went up $125 at my old place, two years earlier it went up $500. So that's being a senior citizen. And on a fixed income, it's important," said Blythe.

Silver Key Senior Services says its goal is to continue providing more affordable housing for seniors.