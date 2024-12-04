Cañon City police warning of door-to-door home repair scheme

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Police in Cañon City are warning residents of a scheme involving fake volunteers for a home repair program.

Police said they were recently made aware of an individual going door-to-door in the community, claiming to be a volunteer for the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) and offering to go inside resident's homes and do home repairs for cash.

UAACOG said it does not have any volunteers in its home repair program, and that they would never solicit or advertise the program in this way. All the program's contractors are licensed and insured.

Police said if you have questions about the UAACOG's home repair program or need reputable repairs, contact the UAACOG's office directly at 719-275-8350 or email info@uaacog.com.