A guide to seeing Christmas light displays across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's the holiday season – and back for a 12th year, Timberline Landscaping is releasing its "Christmas Lights Guide" showcasing of the most festive spots around town.

The free, interactive map highlights over 100 decorated homes and businesses across over 40 miles, along with over 45 local stops for cocoa, coffee and tea.

"Every year, our team puts in tremendous effort to make the Christmas Lights Guide the best it can be," Stephanie Early, Chief Strategic Officer of Timberline Landscaping, said. “After over a decade of curating the most festive spots in town, we’re excited to share our 12th edition. Since the guide’s debut, over three million visitors have explored these sights."

Highlighted in the holiday guide are some iconic festive displays, including:

Christmas lights for a cause

Every year, a Christmas display on the northeast side of town brings in thousands of pounds of food donations for the Care & Share Food Bank. It's the brainchild of Colorado Springs resident Mark Ingles, who's been lighting his home for the cause since 2014.

Bring your nonperishable food to 4910 Nugent Drive any day after Thanksgiving to see the heartfelt display, which is lit up around 4:30 p.m. each night. Music plays at the house until around 10 p.m. every night.

Iconic Royal Gorge Bridge of Lights

Courtesy: Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

Take a holiday drive that is totally unique when you pay a visit to Cañon City, home of the Royal Gorge Bridge! The bridge, adorned with over 150,000 lights for the season, is open to drive-through traffic for select evenings throughout the Christmas season.

The bridge hasn't been open to daily traffic since a large fire partially destroyed the park in 2013.

For $40-45 per car, you can drive across the over-1,000 foot decorated suspension bridge. When you purchase your pass to drive across, you can also pre-purchase holiday cookies, cider and cocoa to complete the festive experience.

Dates:

Opening Weekend: November 29-December 1

Friday-Sunday: December 2-19

Open Every Day: December 20-24, 26-31 *Closed Christmas*

Magic of Lights at Pikes Peak Raceway

Courtesy: Pikes Peak International Raceway

The Magic of Lights is returning to the Pikes Peak International Raceway for its third year! The raceway will be transformed into a vibrant drive-through light display and holiday village for the season, open from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. Tickets range from $32 to $40 per car.

This year, guests at Magic of Lights can look forward to a magical new addition: FREE Santa Photos! For 2024, guests will have the chance to capture their holiday spirit with a special photo op featuring Santa Claus himself.

If you have an awesome festive display and would like the chance to be featured in this year’s guide, there’s still time! Timberline Landscaping is accepting submissions through Dec. 15.