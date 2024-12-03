UK court to rule in January on extradition of Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children

LONDON, England (KRDO) – A mother accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third in a Colorado Springs apartment last year will remain in custody in the United Kingdom through at least January, when a judge is set to rule on her extradition.

According to our Denver news partners, Kimberlee Singler appeared in person in a London courtroom on Monday, Dec. 2 to finish an extradition hearing that was postponed back in September.

Singler is accused of killing two of her children, 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz, inside her Palomino Ranch Point condo on Dec. 18, 2023. Her 11-year-old daughter was wounded as well, but survived.

Autopsy reports indicate that both children were shot in the head. Both also had potentially lethal levels of doxylamine – a drug commonly found in sleep aids and allergy medicines – in their blood.

Singler was arrested in London on Dec. 30 after weeks of running from law enforcement and now faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, child abuse and assault.

An extradition hearing began in September, but was postponed after new evidence suggested her extradition could violate UK law. The United Kingdom doesn't grant extradition where the death penalty is on the table. In Colorado, a conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Singler is represented by Edward Fitzgerald of King's Council – the same attorney who represented WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange in his battle to avoid extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States.

On Monday, court testimony focused on whether it's realistic that Singler could be granted parole or have her sentence commuted if she were convicted, with Fitzgerald arguing there's no realistic possibility of Singler's release, according to our Denver news partners.

A decision on her extradition is expected to be handed down on Jan. 24, 2025.