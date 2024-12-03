Fowler School District R4J receives $71,000 from Black Hills Energy rebate program

FOWLER, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Black Hills Energy say Fowler School District R4J recently received a $71,037 rebate as a part of an energy efficiency program.

According to Black Hills Energy, the district received the rebate for energy efficiency upgrades for its addition to Fowler Jr. and Sr. High School. The district says they expect the upgrades covered by the rebate will amount to a 28% reduction in annual energy costs.

The new addition to the school will include classrooms, a gym, a woodworking shop, locker rooms, and other facilities.

"We were glad to work with Black Hills Energy to identify energy efficiency opportunities for the Fowler Jr/Sr High School expansion project," said Superintendent Alfie Lotrich, in a press release. "The new addition brings our school closer and creates a safer campus, while also providing cost savings that allow us to reinvest resources into our campus and educational experience, creating lasting benefits for our entire district.